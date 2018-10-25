Get lost in Twinkle Khanna’s beautiful eyes as she graces a new magazine cover

If Twinkle Khanna wasn’t one of your biggest celebrity crushes already, she’s about to be your new one. The actor-turned-author graces Verve magazine’s October 2018 issue, and to say she looks good would be an understatement. In the luxury and lifestyle magazine’s whimsical cover photo, Twinkle showed off her stunning brown eyes and flamboyant animal-shaped jewellery - a gold-plated earring shaped like a monkey - while staring right past the camera lens and into your soul.

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Thursday to unveil her exotic new magazine cover. Take a look:

Inside Verve’s special best-dressed models 2018 issue, Twinkle opens up about everything from her tongue-in-cheek personality to identifying as a feminist through her words and the kind of films (PadMan) she chooses to produce. In one of the most revealing quotes from the interview, Twinkle explained how she believes that equality has been about walking backwards since men are inferior to women. “They usually even die 10 years younger than we do! And we still have to treat them as equals,” Verve wrote, quoting Twinkle, in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Twinkle’s first novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving -- after her best-selling first book, Mrs Funnybones, and collection of four stories, titled, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad - released only weeks ago. “Pyjamas feature throughout the book figuratively. When we first see Anshu (the protagonist), she is too accommodating, too forgiving, but towards the end she figures out how short your drawstring should be for you to be in control of your decisions,” Twinkle told Hindustan Times in an interview.

At the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Twinkle Khanna and author Amish Tripathi spoke about India’s #MeToo movement. Twinkle had earlier tweeted in support of actor Tanushree Dutta, who accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of their 2008 movie Horn Ok Pleassss. Writing about journalist Janice Sequeira’s tweets, which in turn spoke about the incident that occurred a decade ago, Twinkle wrote, “Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us!”

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 12:26 IST