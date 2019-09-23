Ghost trailer: Vikram Bhatt’s new thriller takes supernatural to the court of law. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:24 IST

The trailer of Vikram Bhatt’s new horror film, Ghost, is out and promises to shock the audience. Starring Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava, the film looks scary enough to keep you on the edge.

Ghost revolves around Karan Khanna (Shivam), an Indian origin politician living in the UK who has been accused of murdering his wife. He tells his lawyer Simran Singh (Sanaya) that a spirit committed the murder and should be tried. Will the two be able to prove that a ghost is the real culprit?

The makers had released the poster last week at 6.6.6 pm, staying true to the eerie three-digit connect of 666 with the devil. While one poster sees a woman lying on the floor with her hands on her ears and shadow of a creepy hand reaching out for her, the other one focuses on a number of hands with long nails.

“Sometimes the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead,” Vikram had mentioned on Twitter. The film is reportedly based on a newspaper article in which a British court had allowed a matter involving spirits to be tried.

A still from Ghost.

Vikram had earlier told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “The article caught my eye because it threw up an interesting question: How does one prove the presence of spirits in a court of law? I know it is hard for most people to believe in the supernatural world, but I know from first hand experience that the realm exists for me and it is a reality.”

The film has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani and releases on October 18. Vikram has earlier delivered successful horror thrillers such as Raaz, Raaz 3D, Raaz Reboot, 1920, 1921, and Haunted 3D.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 13:23 IST