Gone Kesh is my redemption after Taare Zameen Par, says actor Vipin Sharma

He played an angry father in Taare Zameen Par and has played impressive parts in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and was recently seen playing Shweta Tripathi’s father in Gone Kesh. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Vipin Sharma talks about his journey in the industry, his latest film and much more.

Vipin reveals he has worked for free in film earlier, just because he loves cinema so much. “For me, a film is not just entertainment, there should be some enlightenment. I have done almost 4-5 films for free. Paan Singh Tomar, Shahid, Sahib Biwi and Gangster are some of those. I contribute to cinema that I believe needs to be made. I did a film called Gaur Hari Daastan where my character steals a pen from Vinay Pathak’s lead character but in the end, he puts it back. For me, that one moment was the main attraction,” Vipin said.

Asked about the current socio-political scenario in our country, Vipin said peace and love should prevail over hatred and violence. “I believe violence and hatred should not be there in any country and that is the main problem right now. The worst challenges for humanity is this - how to get out of this. Everyone says my god is greater than you. If I don’t agree with you, it doesn’t mean you will kill me or vice versa. There are much bigger issues of pollution and poverty that are being ignored and we are focusing on things that don’t really matter.”

When asked about his life, Vipin said, “I grew up in a slum in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. There was a difficult time when the slums were razed. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise because then I had to take a long bus route and thus landed at Mandi House. My parents were very poor and had come to India during the Partition. I have sacrificed a lot. My father died many years ago and I did nothing.”

Talking about being choosy regarding his roles, Vipin said, “It (Mumbai) is a difficult city to survive, it is an expensive city. I have been fighting the stereotype casting of an angry father and also made enemies in the process. They think it is a great role for you, but you don’t think so because you have already done that. I have been choosy because I want to be proud of each and every film that I part of. I try to break all the cliches. Even if I am playing an angry father, I try to see if there is some redemption there. Even in Taare Zameen Par, there was redemption but people don’t remember that, they only remember the angry part.”

“Like my recent film Gone Kesh. When I heard the story, I loved it. I found the subject intriguing - it is about a girl who wants to be a dancer and is fighting alopecia. A young girl losing her hair, it is such a big problem for a dad. I loved the whole thing. I wanted to come across as the most loving father and decided not to be angry. In a way, Gone Kesh is my redemption after Taare Zameen Par. Post Taare, this is the most important role I have done. Getting angry is easy and it comes easily to everyone. You can get angry and do a very convincing scene but I wanted to try and not get angry at all,” he added.

