Shah Rukh Khan claims he can play a sexy father, says ‘My next role will be as sexy as you want me to be’

He was once Bollywood’s poster boy for romantic films, but Shah Rukh Khan has now said that he can play a ‘sexy father’ next if fans want him to. Speaking with the BBC in an interview, SRK said, “My next role will be as sexy as my last one. So you want me to be a sexy father, a sexy hero, sexy whatever you want me to be. My next role will be as sexy as you want me to be.”

Shah Rukh also spoke about how the role of women in the Hindi film industry has changed over the years. “The roles of women and the kind of attitude you have at the work place for women is changing for positive. There will be discrepancies and ups and downs too . There were times when I was working in the ‘90s that if a lady got married, she normally did not have the opportunity to come back and act in a film but now all of them are acting in films and its so seamless and nice, so I think lots of positive stuff for female actors in the film industry,” he said.

Asked about the seemingly never-ending tussle between filmmakers and India’s Central Board of Film Certification, popularly known as the censor board, he said, “There are going to be issues between creative people and what they want to say but I would say no filmmaker, ever, I think wants to disturb the sensibilities of the audience. People are changing, society is changing but culturally I think we are a very strong nation and I think that needs to be respected always.”

He also said that people often tell him how his films make them happy, but he wants to bring real change in their lives now with his philanthropic work. “When I meet people around the world, I meet youngsters, I meet old people... they’ll turn around and say ‘your films make us happy’ and that’s very encouraging. But I want to make people happy, now personally and change their lives,” he said.

Bollywood superstar @iamsrk has just received an honorary doctorate from the University of Law in London.



In an exclusive interview with @ShabnamMahmood he spoke about the #MeToo movement, film censorship in India and #Brexit. pic.twitter.com/gciiA4Ttjr — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) April 5, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan received his third honorary doctorate in the UK recently when The University of Law (London) honoured him in Philanthropy. The actor already has honorary doctorates from The University of Bedfordshire and The University of Edinburgh. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 13:14 IST