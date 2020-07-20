Govinda says 4-5 people ‘dictate’ film business’, Amitabh Bachchan shares poem from hospital

bollywood

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Taapsee Pannu, accused of supporting ‘oppressors’, hits back at those painting a ‘purely negative picture’ of Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu has hit back at a Twitter user who accused her and Swara Bhasker of standing with ‘oppressors’ and hinted that they would be responsible ‘next time a struggling actor gives up on life like Sushant Singh Rajput’. She criticised the ‘purely negative’ portrayal of how outsiders are treated in Bollywood and said that it could very well kill the passion of some talented artist, who might be scared to even give the film industry a shot.

Soha Ali Khan: ‘Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she wants to be faster than him’

Actor Soha Ali Khan has said that her young daughter, Inaaya listens to Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur and she tries to copy him, adding that she wants to be faster than him. Inaaya is nine months younger than Taimur.

Amitabh Bachchan shares poem from hospital, says he stands with them who stand up for themselves

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new update on his Twitter page from the Nanavati hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19. He shared an extract from poem written by his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Govinda on camps in Bollywood : Unlike earlier, these days 4-5 people dictate the business; some of my films also didn’t get proper release

While struggles shape us better, it’s how we deal with them that define us, feels Govinda. Amid this whole outsider vs insider debate raging on, the actor points that despite his parents — Nirmala Devi and Arun Kumar Ahuja — being actors, he went through his own share of struggle.

Not Sushant Singh Rajput, Paani shelved due to creative differences with Shekhar Kapur: Aditya Chopra tells police

The film Paani was not made because of creative differences with Shekhar Kapoor and had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput, said the filmmaker Aditya Chopra, in his recorded statement with the Mumbai Police on Saturday pertaining to the deceased actor’s suicide case.

