Govinda teams up with Varun Sharma for Fryday, see poster

Actor Varun Sharma, of Fukrey fame is set for yet another comedy and this time, he has teamed up with his comedy guru Govinda! Varun took to Twitter to announce the film and revealed its first motion poster.

“What’s cooking on FRYDAY !!! Find out on 11th May. Here’s the #FrydayPoster @govindaahuja21 @AbhishekDograa @InboxPictures,” he tweeted along with the video.

Set to hit theatres on May 11, the film is likely to be about trickery and loot - the video says “11 May 2018, jhooth becho! (Sell lies on May 11)”.

The film will be directed by Abhishek Dogra - who also donned the hat for Varun’s Sonam Kapoor-starrer Dolly Ki Doli. While Govinda was last seen in the 2017 dud Aa Gaya Hero, Varun reprised his Fukrey role with Fukrey Returns that went ahead to become one of the biggest surprise hits of 2017.

