Guilty trailer: Kiara Advani plays a feisty musician in Netflix film, fans say ‘Preeti has turned into Kabir Singh’

Netflix’s new Indian original film Guilty has just dropped its trailer online and it promises to be a gripping watch. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic, the digital arm of his banner Dharma Productions, the thriller stars Kiara Advani, Taher Shabbir and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in the lead roles.

The trailer of Guilty begins with Kiara narrating the story of the “darkest night of (their) lives”. She plays Nanki, a feisty musician with a mind of her own, who is in a relationship with Vijay aka VJ. Everything is going hunky dory until Tanu (Akansha), who is shown as flirting with VJ earlier on in the trailer, accuses him of raping her on Valentine’s night.

VJ pleads innocence and Nanki stands by him, fighting to prove his innocence. There is also a class angle, with Tanu alleging that these “upper-class English medium” people try to pull people like her down. In one scene, Nanki is shown slapping Tanu and accusing her of raping VJ.

The trailer hints that all three are hiding something and that there is more to it than meets the eye.

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty has Kiara sporting a grunge chic look, with coloured hair, multiple tattoos and a septum piercing. She plays a feisty girl, and netizens are calling her character an antithesis of the demure Preeti, her character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film Kabir Singh.

“After seeing kiara I want to say preeti has turned into kabir singh,” one person wrote in the comments section of YouTube. “Kiara advani after getting divorce with Kabir Singh,” another commented. Another YouTube user wrote, “Here it is preeti inspired from kabir.”

Guilty is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix from March 6.

Kiara was last seen on the big screen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. She currently has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty, including Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Indoo Ki Jawani.

