Hansal Mehta will dedicate his next film to Sridevi

As the news of Sridevi’s death shocked the entire nation on Sunday, Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share his grief. “was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor,” he wrote.

Sridevi Kapoor died late Saturday following a cardiac arrest.
Sridevi Kapoor died late Saturday following a cardiac arrest. (Reuters)

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was planning to approach Sridevi for his project and is saddened by the sudden demise of the veteran actress.

As the news of Sridevi’s death shocked the entire nation on Sunday, Mehta took to Twitter to share his grief. “There will never be another Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor,” he posted.

Sridevi died Saturday night around 11pm after suffering cardiac arrest in a Dubai hotel. She was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. Her elder daughter Jahnvi, who is due to make her Bollywood debut, was in Mumbai.

Sridevi was last seen in Mom last year.

