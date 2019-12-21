Happy Birthday Govinda: These 10 hilarious scenes prove why he is the king of comedy

bollywood

Live television is no big deal in this day and age, but have you ever seen an alive (yes, you read that right) television? Well, Govinda made this path-breaking technology a reality, that too in the 1990s.

In a hilarious scene from Hadh Kar Di Aapne, he switched from a Chinese man to an Arab to a Marathi ‘manoos’, all in the flick of a remote control button. Not only this, in a Guinness World Record-worthy feat, he also guzzled wine, kissed the girl, kicked the guy and took incriminating photographs of the couple while still staying in character!

Even action scenes were given a funny twist by Govinda. In a scene from Coolie No 1, he comically played the bumbling fool to the hilt, before coming to Karisma Kapoor’s rescue and beating the bad guys to a pulp. Never judge a book by its cover, right?

In Hero No 1, Govinda taught the viewers how to race against the time, with some help from a brick. Can’t make sense of that? He gave everyone a lesson in speed-dressing as he entered his car wrapped in a towel but exited in a three-piece-suit. Though he was driving, he kept a brick on the accelerator as he wore his shirt, tie, blazer, trousers and even his shoes and socks.

Dulhe Raja saw Govinda conning Asrani into stopping his senior from getting on a train in a scene that sent the audience into splits. “Agar aap logon ne nahi roka, toh main pankhe par rassi baad ke apne aap ko phaansi laga lungi! (If you don’t stop him, I will commit suicide by hanging myself from a fan),” he cries out as the exasperated “begum” Salma. When he is told that the only fan in their house is a table fan, he dramatically exclaims, “Ya Allah! Ab main kispe latkungi? (Oh God! What will I hang myself on?)”

Govinda is undoubtedly “Hero No 1” when it comes to the comedy genre. As he turns 56, here is a look at some of his best comedy scenes:

