Hate Story IV earns Rs 12.57cr over first weekend, 3 Storeys and Dil Juunglee struggle to collect Rs 1 cr

There were three Bollywood releases this week - Hate Story IV, Dil Juunglee and 3 Storeys and the film that opened to worst reviews has emerged the winner at the box office. Horror thriller Hate Story IV has earned Rs 12.57 crore over the first weekend while Taapsee Pannu’s and Renuka Shahane’s films collected mere Rs 90 lakhs and Rs 1.6 crore respectively.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Monday and wrote, “#HateStory4 Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 4.19 cr, Sun 4.62 cr. Total: 12.57 cr. India biz... #HateStoryIV.”

According to a boxofficeindia report, Dil Juunglee made an opening collection of Rs 25 lakh while 3 Storeys earned Rs 35 lakh on day one. Both the films were made by debutant directors.

Hate Story IV is the fourth instalment of the franchise that started with Hate Story in 2012 and features Urvashi Rautela, Vivaan Bhathena, Karan Wahi and Ihaana Dhillon. Dil Juunglee, on the other hand, stars Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem. 3 Storeys, starring Pulkit Smarat, Renuka and Masumeh in a film that is set in a Mumbai chawl and gives us a peek into the human nature - both good and bad.

Follow @htshowbiz for more