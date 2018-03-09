Hate Story 4 movie review: So much hate is injurious to your health. Zero star

Hate Story 4

Cast: Urvashi Rautela, Vivaan Bhathena, Karan Wahi, Ihaana Dhillon

Director: Vishal Pandya

Rating: 0/5

The hallmark of a beautiful woman is that there are men ready to die for her.

Hate Story 4 is full of such quotable quotes, but more on that later. First, let me take you through the basic plot.

Aryan (Vivan Bhatena) and Rajveer (Karan Wahi) are the two scions of a powerful business family in London. They make and break fortunes, and thus they see an opportunity in aspiring model Taasha (Urvashi Rautela). They want to rule the world of advertising with her help, but they have no idea how bumpy can this ride be.

It’s the fourth installment of the franchise that started with Hate Story in 2012, so the audience knows what to expect, but when the makers throw the tagline ‘hate is coming’ at you, you know you’re in for something special.

Taasha enters the game announcing, “Tumne jism nahi liya hota toh aaj mujhe waqt dene ki zaroorat nahi hoti.” There are twists and turns and she’s just one cog in a ‘grand plan’.

The remixed version of Himesh Reshammiya’s Aashiq banaya aapne presents her gyrating like a woman dancing on her own beats. Every pelvic thrust is aimed at the fans of the franchise who actually exist and have given the makers the confidence to come up with this film.

Urvashi Rautela seduces her way up while mouthing dialogues like ‘Pata nahi tumne mere hothon ko kya rishwat di hai ki ye mujhse zyada tumhari sunte hain,’ or, ‘Lashein rishwat nahi letin kyunki qafan ki jeb nahi hoti.’

If you think you’re uncomfortable now, please know that there is more to come.

There are tight shots of heaving, panting bosoms. Actors visit exotic locations to shoot songs that are almost like lingerie ads, and soft diffused lights focussed on everywhere except their expressions.

On second thoughts, why the acting was even needed in such a story!

Songs with bare-back women are staple, you’ll get them in every 10-15 minutes. The makers never hide their intentions. They know exactly why you’ll watch this film.

The only time Hate Story 4 makes some sense is when Urvashi Rautela tells Karan Wahi, “Tumhara tareeka alag hai, but iraada wahi,” (Your method is different, but your intention is same).

Of course, that’s the cue for another song.

I feel bad for Wahi who has done a far better work on TV.

At 131-minutes, Hate Story 4 is all about actors thinking real loud in their heads and then cat-walking in slow motion towards the camera. And when they’re not doing it, they are either spiking drinks or ogling creepily at women.

Hate Story 4 is nothing more than a failed attempt to titillate the audience, but you know what totally killed me? Urvashi Rautela being really happy in a scene and saying, “The Oscar goes to…”

She meant herself.

You deserve better than this. Respect your intelligence. So much hate may ruin all the good things in your life.

Z-E-R-O star.

