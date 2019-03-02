Have you seen Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon’s latest pics?

With the weekend finally here, Bollywood stars are all set to meet their friends, catch a movie or even indulge in a salon session. Several actors and filmmakers were spotted at the airport and even more were seen at their favourite eateries.

Actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted at a salon with her mother Amrita Singh. The mother-daughter duo got a full blowout and were seen walking out of the salon together. Sara was even spotted getting her hair dried inside the salon. Sara was seen in a yellow summer dress and flashed a big smile at the photographers.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai from Delhi and Greece, respectively. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday night. Deepika was seen in a black and white casual outfit while Ranveer was seen in a shiny, colourful suit. He was seen again on Saturday at a dubbing studio in another colourful outfit.

Also read: When Kartik Aaryan’s mother cried after she saw him kissing onscreen

Actor Kangana Ranaut and director Karan Johar were also seen at the airport. Kangana was seen in a cream coloured dress and Karan was in his stylist sweat suit. Actor Kriti Sanon was seen at a movie theatre, purchasing tickets for her latest film Luka Chuppi. She wore a white shirt and funky blue denims.

Check out more celeb pics:

Shahid Kapoor spotted by the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sara Ali Khan at a salon. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh at a dubbing studio in Bandra. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taapsee Pannu at a promotional event for her film Badla. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kriti Sanon at a movie theatre. ( Varinder Chawla )

Amrita Singh with her daughter Sara Ali Khan. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika Padukone at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malavika Mohannan and Kajal Agarwal. ( Varinder Chawla )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 16:14 IST