Have you seen these latest pics of Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra?

Stars like Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. See their pics here.bollywood Updated: Mar 07, 2019 20:05 IST
Film stars were spotted all around Mumbai on Thursday, rushing to movie sets or grabbing a quick bite at their favourite restaurants. Some were seen at the airport while others promoted their upcoming films.
Actor Shilpa Shetty was seen at the Mumbai airport. She wore a stylish top over black denims and carried a few books in her hands. Also spotted at the airport was actor Nidhi Aggarwal. She was seen in a bright blue and red jacket.
Reality television judge Malaika Arora was seen in Bandra, enjoying a shopping session. She wore an all-black outfit to the shopping trip and paired it with high heels. Janvhi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor was also spotted by the paparazzi in a de-glam avatar. She was seen in a white T-shirt and pyjamas, flashing a big smile for the photographers.
Actors Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari were spotted in their chic and casual avatars. Parineeti was seen in black athleisure wear as was Aditi, who also appeared to be sporting much shorter hair. Yami Gautam was seen with a friend in a the cutest black dress as well.
The cast and crew of Amazon Prime’s new show, Made In Heaven also launched their show at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur posed for photographs together at the event.
