Have you seen these latest pics of Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra?

Film stars were spotted all around Mumbai on Thursday, rushing to movie sets or grabbing a quick bite at their favourite restaurants. Some were seen at the airport while others promoted their upcoming films.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was seen at the Mumbai airport. She wore a stylish top over black denims and carried a few books in her hands. Also spotted at the airport was actor Nidhi Aggarwal. She was seen in a bright blue and red jacket.

Reality television judge Malaika Arora was seen in Bandra, enjoying a shopping session. She wore an all-black outfit to the shopping trip and paired it with high heels. Janvhi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor was also spotted by the paparazzi in a de-glam avatar. She was seen in a white T-shirt and pyjamas, flashing a big smile for the photographers.

Also read: Arbaaz Khan confirms he’s dating Giorgia: ‘She’s in my life, we are together’. See pics

Actors Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari were spotted in their chic and casual avatars. Parineeti was seen in black athleisure wear as was Aditi, who also appeared to be sporting much shorter hair. Yami Gautam was seen with a friend in a the cutest black dress as well.

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime’s new show, Made In Heaven also launched their show at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur posed for photographs together at the event.

Check out all celeb pics:

The cast of Made in Heaven at the show’s launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Richa Chaddha at an event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Amitabh Bachchan spotted in his car. ( Varinder Chawla )

Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nidhi Aggarwal and Shilpa Shetty at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora after a shopping session. ( Varinder Chawla )

Jim Sarbh at the launch of his show Made in Heaven; Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal at a promotional event of their movie Notebook. ( Varinder Chawla )

Khushi Kapoor spotted by the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sangeeta Bijlani and Jacqueline Fernandez spotted. ( Varinder Chawla )

Yami Gautam with a friend. ( Varinder Chawla )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 20:05 IST