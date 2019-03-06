Have you seen these latest pics of Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor?

Bollywood stars spent their Wednesday flying in and out of Mumbai, promoting their films or hitting the gym. Several starts were spotted at their favourite eateries and hanging out with friends.

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently claimed on an episode of Koffee With Karan that she no longer has any new gym clothes but she was seen outside her gym in a cool new jacket on Wednesday. She wore some stylish black leggings and a black jacket, paired with white sneakers. Kareena’s son Taimur and niece Inaara were also seen on a play date together on Wednesday evening.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi were spotted with their father Boney Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. They were coming back from Varanasi where they celebrated Janhvi’s 22nd birthday on Wednesday. Janhvi was seen in a bright pink suit while Khushi was dressed in a sweatshirt and black leggings.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan greets Amitabh Bachchan with a graceful adaab in this throwback video. Watch

Also spotted at the Mumbai airport were actors Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry and others. Actor Disha Patani was seen at a restaurant in a white dress with her friends and actor Mandana Karimi was seen with her dogs.

Actor Sanya Malhotra was spotted at the Gateway of India where she was promoting her upcoming film Photograph. She was seen in a green top and a denim pencil skirt as she posed in front of the monument and with other photographers.

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan was seen at an even with his girlfriend Georgia Adriani and actor Ishaan Khatter were also spotted by the paparazzi. Check out their pictures here:

Boney, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mandana Karimi, Ridhima Pandit and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena Kapoor at her gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu spotted together. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza and Jacqueline Fernandez at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ishaan Khatter spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ajay Devgn seen in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arbaaz Khan with his girlfriend Georgina. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sanya Malhotra with photographers. ( Varinder Chawla )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 19:04 IST