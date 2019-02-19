Have you seen these latest pics of Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and Mira Rajput?

Tuesday was all about fitness and workout for Bollywood stars. The weekend is a long way away and the stars know they have to put in the hard work before they can party at the weekend.

Actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday, waving gleefully at the photographers like she usually does. Also spotted at the gym was Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput. Mira look stylish in her gym outfit as she took long steps towards her car.

The ever-stunning Malaika Arora was also seen out and about in the city. She was seen in a long shirt, paired with dark red lips. She smiled for the cameras as she stepped into her car.

Hasee Toh Phasee actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra were spotted at Mumbai restaurant Soho House on Monday night. The two will soon be seen together in Jabariya Jodi. Parineeti was seen in an off-shoulder colourful top and a black skirt. Meanwhile, Sidharth was seen in a black hoodie.

Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari was also spotted by the paparazzi as was Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Nourozi. Check out their pictures:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Elnaaz Nourozi. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora at Vikram Phadnis’ home. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora spotted by paparazzi. (Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput spotted outside her gym. (Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra outside an eatery. (Varinder Chawla)

Isabelle Kaif spotted by paparazzi on Monday night. (Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan spotted at her gym. (Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 19:24 IST