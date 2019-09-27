Have you seen these pictures of Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty?

bollywood

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:06 IST

Several Bollywood celebrities were seen out and about town on Friday. Some, like Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were promoting their films, while others such as Rhea Chakraborty and Rakul Preet Singh were socialising.

Akshay was joined by his Housefull 4 cast members Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai. The entire cast was decked out in period garb, keeping in line with the film’s story, half of which is set in 1419.

The cast of Housefull 4 at the trailer launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Priyanka was spotted promoting her upcoming film The Sky is Pink. She was wearing a summery dress and dark glasses as she stepped out of her trailer. Priyanka has been in Mumbai for the last few days, gearing up for the release of the film, which premiered recently at the Toronto International Film Festival to positive reviews.

Priyanka Chopra promotes her film; Soha, Neha and Pragya promote a cause. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia were joined by Pragya Kapoor as they posed for photos in promotion of their Freedom to Feed campaign. Each of them is a new mom.

Saif Ali Khan looked his dapper best in a grey suit as he attended a store launch for a menswear brand, while Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar ran into each other at the Jagran Film Festival. Kartik, who will soon work with Karan in Dostana 2, wore casuals at the event.

Saif Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan at events. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Rhea Chakraborty were all seen at casual outings around the city.

