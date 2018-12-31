 Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne head out for vacation with kids, Janhvi Kapoor returns to India with dad Boney
Actor Hrithik Roshan headed out of the country with his kids and ex-wife Sussanne Khan for the New Year’s.

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2018 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan,Hrithik Roshan kids vacation,Janhvi Kapoor
Actor Hrithik Roshan headed out of the country with his kids and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, while janhvi returned from Singapore with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi.

As Bollywood is gearing up to celebrate New Year with their near and dear ones, here’s a look at what actors Hrithik  Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani are up to.

Hrithik headed out of the country with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The family was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport as they headed out. Disha Patani, on the other hand, is already enjoying her beach vacation. The actor shared pictures on her Instagram handle, enjoying sun and surf.

Shahid Kapoor, meanwhile, is in Mumbai and the family is spending time with friends as wife Mira Rajput’s photos showed.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and their father Boney Kapoor, who were in Singapore to celebrate Anshula Kapoor’s birthday, returned to India and were spotted at the airport. Actor Janhvi -- who debuted with Dhadak -- received gifts from her fans at the airport and even posed with them for pictures.

Alan Walker, well-known for his song Faded, has reached Pune where he will be performing at the Sunburn festival. DJ Snake also arrived in Pune as he too will be performing at the festival on New Year’s Eve.

Beautiful #janhvikapoor at the airport

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

The fan moments with #janhvikapoor

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Beautiful ocean and its creatures 🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Save the best to last 🔥MIA @alexx_peres

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

#mallaikaarora snapped ❤️

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 18:59 IST

