Hrithik Roshan says he met a boatman on Super 30 sets in Varanasi, who ‘had the exact life that I have’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has claimed that he met a boatman in Varanasi who had the “exact same life” as himself. He is essaying the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in the film, Super 30, for which he shot in Varanasi.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “A chance conversation with a local boatman in banaras had me contemplating. Shared the thoughts with my boys over dinner. I could see that it made them think. Learnt a little and taught a little. Was a good day for dad”.

The Vikas Bahl directorial, based on the life of Anand, who is well-known for coaching underprevileged students to crack the elite IIT JEE exams.

In the video with the post, Hrithik says in a voice-over, “The boatman had the exact life that I have! As in he had two sons just like me. His fears, his concerns, his joy whatever feelings his brain was experiencing at that point of time was exactly what my brain was experiencing if not exactly the same. At that point in time, I felt we were exactly the same. The only difference in our experiences is, his is on a boat and mine is on a stage”. The actor was shooting in Varanasi when he met the 69-year-old boatman.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12.

