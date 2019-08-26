Hrithik Roshan to pair up with Anushka Sharma in Satte Pe Satta remake?

bollywood

They are two of the most loved as well as admired actors in Bollywood right now. However, Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma have, till date, not shared screen-space. But now, if the trade buzz is to be believed, the two actors are set to team up in the much-talked-about Satte Pe Satta (1982) remake. Although talks suggest that the Sui Dhaaga (2018) actor is already on board, industry insiders as well as the film’s director, Farah Khan, suggest otherwise.

But one thing’s for sure: Anushka has been approached for the film. “It’s true that she has been in talks with the makers for a few days now. But nothing is on papers yet,” says a source close to Anushka, adding that she is “yet to sign on the dotted lines”. Currently, the actor is in the Caribbean Island with her husband, Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli, who is busy with India’s ongoing test series with the West Indies cricket team.

“Anushka will take a final call [on greenlighting the film or not] only once she returns to India. Till then, all the talks are only speculation,” adds the source. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018). Talking about Satte Pe Satta remake casting, before Anushka, other names such as Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone also made the rounds. Although makers are yet to make an official announcement, trade insiders insist that in all likelihood, Hrithik Roshan will play the male lead in this Rohit Shetty’s production venture.

When contacted, Farah told us: “It’s really interesting to hear — almost on a weekly basis — about a new female actor doing my film. I think the next name will be of Hemaji [Malini; she starred in the original] herself (laughs). Neither Rohit nor I have made any official announcement about the remake or its casting. I don’t know where such talks are coming from.”

