e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan wishes happy birthday to 4-year-old fan who thinks he also has six fingers: ‘Too sweet’

Hrithik Roshan wishes happy birthday to 4-year-old fan who thinks he also has six fingers: ‘Too sweet’

A young fan of Hrithik Roshan thinks he, too, has green eyes and six fingers just like the star.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Hrithik Roshan wished a tiny fan on his birthday.
Hrithik Roshan wished a tiny fan on his birthday.
         

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan made a four-year-old boy’s birthday extra special by sending him a message. A social media user took to Twitter, where she shared a video of her toddler son talking about her favourite actor Hrithik.

She captioned it: “Sir @iHrithik My son Ved turns 4 today. He is a big big fan of yours and thinks himself as you . If you could please wish him, he will be extremely happy. Here is his fan moment just for you.” To which, Hrithik replied: “Too sweet. Belated birthday wishes to Ved...all my love.” In the video, the sweet child answers his mother’s questions one by one. He says his name is Hrithik, has green eyes and six fingers like his favourite actor. However, he actually has dark eyes and five fingers only.

 

Also read: Karan Johar pens emotional note for daily wage workers, extends help to govt and NGOs to fight Covid-19

Amid lockdown due to coronavirus, Hrthik has decided to provide 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for those who are unable to provide for themselves in these times of Covid-19 lockdown. Hrithik has also provided N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers. has been proactively looking for ways to help the people of the country in this battle against the coronavirus and has He has been educating his fans in various ways to ensure that correct messages are reaching more and more people.

Recently, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a video of his dad Rakesh Roshan, sweating it out all by himself in the gym. Lauding the filmmaker’s enthusiasm and commitment, Hrithik wrote: “Alone. But at it ! @rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else . My daily dose . Give him a shout guys.”

(With inputs from wires)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Yogi Adityanath’s Kota evacuation plan puts Nitish Kumar in oppn firing line
Yogi Adityanath’s Kota evacuation plan puts Nitish Kumar in oppn firing line
Govt tweaks foreign investment rules to curb ‘opportunistic takeovers‘
Govt tweaks foreign investment rules to curb ‘opportunistic takeovers‘
India’s Covid-19 trajectory dips, with cases doubling in 6 to 8 days now
India’s Covid-19 trajectory dips, with cases doubling in 6 to 8 days now
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 14,792 people in India, 488 deaths so far
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 14,792 people in India, 488 deaths so far
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news