Hrithik Roshan pledges support to out-of-work paparazzi amid lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:47 IST

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebs are doing their best to help those in need. Apart from pledging support to daily wage workers in the industry, they are now helping out-of-work paparazzi during lockdown. After filmmaker Rohit Shetty, actor Hrithik Roshan has donated money to help paparazzi as they do not come under any film association or trade union.

Photographer Viral Bhayani wrote on Instagram, “In such dire straits, actor Hrithik Roshan on his own, came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower middle class families. I’m really grateful to Hrithik for helping us in our crisis time. Many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since we do not belong to any film association or trade union - we could not get the benefit which many other leading actors have come forward and announced. #hrithikroshan.” While Dia Mirza dropped a heart on the post, Tisca Chopra called Hrithik’s gesture “superb”.

Recently, it came to light that Hrithik has now contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to help the 4,000 daily-wage artists who come under its purview.

Hrithik is also helping facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious meals for those who have been severely impacted due to the government imposed lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic. The Super 30 actor has empowered the NGO Akshaya Patra, which is working on the ground to ensure old age homes, daily wage labourers, and low-income groups across India get nutritious cooked meals in these tough times.

Viral had recently revealed that filmmaker Rohit had sent funds for paparazzi. The filmmaker has also donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to help daily wage film workers who have been left without jobs since the lockdown.

