HT City Spotlight: Taking careof the elderly amid Covid-19 crisis

bollywood

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:52 IST

The country has been under a strict lockdown for almost two months now amid the coronavirus scare. Even though ample relaxations have been given in lockdown 4.0, the well-being of senior citizens (65 years and above) remains the priority as they are the most susceptible to the virus.

HT City, your one-stop destination for all things lifestyle, is going to throw some light on the challenges we face when it comes to wellness and the current Covid-19 crisis.

HT City Spotlight Webinars Date: May 23, 2020

Live on: https://www.facebook.com/hindustantimes/

Session 1: Time: 6 - 6.45pm (In conversation Suresh Oberoi, Vivek Oberoi, Dr SKS Marya)

Session 2: 7 - 7.45 pm (In conversation Nushrat Barucha, Dr Manish Kulshrestha)

HT City Spotlight is an initiative to highlight key lifestyle sectors such as food, health, wellness, fashion, movies and more, in the post-Covid era. In the first segment of Spotlight, the focus is on wellness, and the first topic being addressed is care for the elderly.

A Facebook LIVE will feature celebrities living with, or away from their parents, discussing their concerns with senior medical practitioners on board.

Dr Manish Kulshrestha, senior consultant-surgeon, Fortis Hospital (Left) and Dr SKS Marya, senior consultant-surgeon, Max Hospitals

Dr Manish Kulshrestha, head of surgery, Fortis Hospital, who has decades of experience in dealing with the elderly care, starts by quoting an old proverb that states, ‘Elderly person at home is like a living Golden treasure.’

He says, “It’s our duty to take care of the elderly as they’re the most vulnerable. They need a helping hand now more than ever. In the session, you may look forward to ask questions about the care of the elderly at home / neighbourhood in the lockdown — medical, financial and emotional support.”

For the first session, we have father-son duo, actors Suresh Oberoi (73) and Vivek Oberoi (43), who don’t live in the same house, but stayed in constant touch in this crisis. “I’d like to tell all senior citizens to believe they are young, strong and fearless, but careful. Precaution is a must,” says the senior Oberoi.

The next session will have actor Nushrat Bharucha (30), along with her mother (Tasneem Bharucha, 63) and grandmother (Laila Bharucha, 88), who she has been staying with throughout the lockdown.

She says, “When you live with parents and grandparents, their health and safety is always at the front of your mind. I hope through this session, I’ll be able to clear my doubts regarding the well-being of the elderly in my family, during this pandemic.”

Hoping that there would be takeaways from his session, Dr SKS Marya, senior orthopaedic, Max Hospitals, says, “In situations like these, it is vital to have a debate on the importance of the family being together... While some may not consider it important, there are, at times, merits of this.”

So, join us in the sessions and keep your queries ready.