Huma Qureshi backs Rhea Chakraborty, wants ‘murder conspiracy theorists’ in Sushant Singh Rajput case investigated

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 18:25 IST

With the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel ruling Sushant Singh Rajput’s death a suicide, Huma Qureshi feels that Rhea Chakraborty deserves an apology. Huma also lashed out at ‘people who started the ‘murder conspiracy theories’.

“Everyone owes #RheaChakraborty an apology .. And there must be an investigation into people who started these murder conspiracy theories .. Shame on you for destroying a girl and her family’s life for your agendas @Tweet2Rhea,” Huma wrote on Twitter.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. In July, his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna, alleging abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds, among other things.

Rhea is being investigated by three agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). She was arrested by the NCB last month for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant.

After being remanded to judicial custody for nearly a month, Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. She was released from the Byculla jail on Wednesday evening.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, who was leading the AIIMS panel, told ANI that there was no evidence to suggest that Sushant’s death was a murder. “There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased,” he said.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family, dismissed the AIIMS report and called the conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta ‘unethical’. In a letter addressed to the CBI director, the senior advocate accused the doctor of ‘selectively (leaking)’ the report to a few media houses and ‘irresponsibly commenting’ that Sushant’s death was a suicide. “Clearly the said leak is aimed at creating doubts in the mind of people, bailing out agencies who have not done their job as per rules and standard protocols, benefitting the culprits and derailing the course of ongoing investigation,” he wrote.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

