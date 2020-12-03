e-paper
I don’t believe in starving myself or doing crash diets. I workout everyday regardless of how busy I am: Mrunal Thakur

The actor says she learnt about holistic fitness from her co-stars -John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar

bollywood Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:35 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Mrunal says Hrithik, John, Shahid, Farhan inspired her to make fitness a lifestyle
Working with seniors and established actors not only allows a young actor to learn from the best but also imbibe from them and grow as a person and an actor. Mrunal Thakur, too, admits that while working with actors like John Abraham (Batla House; 2019), Hrithik Roshan (Super 30; 2019), Shahid Kapoor (Jersey) and Farhan Akhtar (Toofan), she realised the importance of holistic fitness, over and above the requirements for a character in movies.

“Being paired opposite these co-stars, who unconsciously taught me so much, I realised staying fit and being healthy is a virtue that is required for me in the long term,” she says. The Love Sonia (2018) actor has noticed that each of these actors are effortlessly and confidently able to take on parts that require one to physically push boundaries because they are certain they will be able to pull it off. Physical intensive roles are a draw too for Mrunal, because she believes as an actor she should be prepared for every role that comes her way regardless of how emotionally or physically taxing it might be.

 

Thakur shares, “I took up fitness very seriously after my first few films. I knew I want to be able to do any part that comes to me and for that, to be physically able to prep for it, I would be ready only if fitness is a continual process. Fitness is a lifestyle choice and I have made it gradually. I don’t believe in starving myself or doing crash diets. I eat everything. I swear by yoga and MMA. I workout everyday regardless of how busy I am. Through the lockdown, I have been through quite a few dull days but I invested emotionally in becoming fitter. I feel a lot more active now and charged up to work than ever before.”

