I have got more than I could have asked for this year: Abhishek Banerjee

The actor proved his versatility with varied releases on OTT in 2020 including the antagonist in Pataal Lok, a comic role in PariWar, a dramatic act in Mirzapur 2, and the film, Bhosle.

bollywood Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:16 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Abhishek Banerjee is thankful that the projects he had shot for in 2019, aired this year. People appreciated his performances, including A-list actors, which encouraged him.
Abhishek Banerjee is thankful that the projects he had shot for in 2019, aired this year. People appreciated his performances, including A-list actors, which encouraged him.
         

“This year has been a mix of bitter sweet, due to the pandemic and so many things changed not just for me but other actors, creative and makers,” says Abhishek Banerjee, who is feeling good after a trip back home. With varied releases on OTT and his performance in Pataal Lok, as Hathoda Tyagi, who hardly had a few dialogues topping the list, Banerjee proved his versatility with a comic role in PariWar, a dramatic act in Mirzapur 2, and film Bhosle.

 

Elaborating his point, the actor says that this year has given us hope. “No matter the crisis, there is always a ray of light. I was shattered in the first few months of lockdown, understandably so, as I had just started my career as an actor. You are signing projects, shooting non-stop, life is looking busy and then suddenly things came to a standstill! You remember parental advice about saving for a rainy day. So, I wondered if when would be normal again? Fighting that fear was necessary and work helped me through that,” he shares.

He is thankful that the projects he had shot for in 2019, aired this year. People appreciated his performances, including A-list actors, which encouraged him. “I was waiting to see myself in these roles as they were all critical to my career and craft. And getting success through those roles, I felt hopeful that if I worked hard and following each day with process, you will get results. I’ve got more than I could have asked for with Paatal Lok. Friends Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Rao got in touch and then Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor spoke to me appreciating my work, it felt great,” he reveals Banerjee, who is has Dostana 2, Helmet, Aankh Micholi and Rashmi Rocket lined up next year.

