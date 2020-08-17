I used to be heart-broken if my film projects didn’t work out: Karishma Tanna

bollywood

“Downfall, depression and setbacks are a norm in this industry. It happens to every actor- though the degree might be different. One has to learn to move on,” says actor Karishma Tanna. After huge popularity in her debut TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001, she starred in a number of hit projects on the tube including Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin 3, Bigg Boss and recently won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Tanna also forayed into films with Dosti: Friends Forever (2006) and was later seen in Grand Masti (2013). But her journey in films had many roadblocks. She was looking forward to the movie Sher that she shot for in 2013 co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi and later Tina and Lolo, co-starring Sunny Leone. But both the former got shelved while the latter didn’t release.

Talking about the setbacks, Tanna states, “I felt low, frustrated, angry, sad, upset and had mood swings when one after the other, my film projects didn’t work out. I used to be heart-broken as I had pinned a lot of hopes on these projects. I used to feel bad but not anymore. Sometimes, things don’t go the way you want them to and that is fine. I had to pull myself up. I believed God has something better in store for me. And my belief worked as He gave me Sanju (2018), where I had a small role but the appreciation I received for it was huge. One has to stay positive and manifest what you want. That is the only way to pull out of a dark phase in your career otherwise, this industry can be draining and taxing, at times. It makes you insecure. It is natural to wonder, usko kaam mila, mujhe nahin mila but that doesn’t help.”

Tanna credits her resilience to her mother’s blessings. She says her strength and positivity comes from her mum. “I have been in the industry for so long and yet I am not bored of it and neither is the industry bored of me (laughs). I have so much more to do. I never let success or adulation affect me too much. I don’t know how to behave like a star as my mother has taught me to stay grounded. When fans tell me that they appreciate my work, I feel good but it doesn’t sink in. Moreover, stardom never came easily to me as I always had to struggle and make my way,” says Tanna, who is working on a web series next.