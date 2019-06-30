ICC World Cup 2019: Hrithik Roshan joins Irfan Pathan on is show for India Vs England, see pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan joined Irrfan Pathan and Jatin Sapru on their cricket show, Cricket Live, as India played against England in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 in London on Sunday. He had announced about his appearance on Twitter and now pictures from the sets of the show have emerged online.

Sharing the news with his fans Hrithik had tweeted Saturday night, “All set to experience the cricket mania this Sunday. Join me on Star Sports at 1:30 pm as I cheer for Team India.” He also shared a video where he said, “Hello people! I have been very caught up with my film Super 30 but aap sab ki tarah mai bhi ICC World Cup ko closely follow kar raha hun and what a performance it has been from the men in blue! No 1 hai humari team, unbeaten hai humari team aur iss super team ke super match me unke liye cheer karne aa raha hun mai Cricket Live mein.”

Hrithik is currently gearing up for the release of Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 — a film based on Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar whose initiative Super 30, picks and trains 30 under privileged students for IIT JEE and also pays for their expenses. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 12.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh had entered the commentary box for the first India-Pakistan match in the ongoing World Cup 2019. He was seen alongside cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and Ramiz Raja. Ranveer , who will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film 83, turned a sports presenter for the high-octane match on June 16.

Talking about the experience, Ranveer had said in a statement, “It’s raining legends, and for me, it’s like dream come true; sitting next to Virender Sehwag – we are chatting and commentating. The India-Pakistan match is happening; one side I see Sachin Tendulkar and the other side I see Brian Lara, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram – it’s a great feeling.”

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 17:18 IST