IIFA 2019 nominations list out: Andhadhun bags 13 noms, Raazi and Padmaavat get 10 noms each
IIFA 2019 nominations: Andhadhun and Raazi have been nominated for best actor, best picture, best story, music, supporting actor categories.bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:56 IST
National Award-winning film, Sriram Raghavan’s Andadhun has bagged 13 nominations as the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2019 (IIFA 2019) announced the nominations for this year. Apart from Best Picture, director, actor, supporting actor, music composition and story, the Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu-Radhika Apte-starrer also received nominations for the best lyrics, playback singer. Andhadhun also got a nod in technical awards in various categories including sound mixing, screenplay, editing and background score.
Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat followed Andhadhun with 10 nominations each. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, Raazi traced the story of an Indian spy married into a Pakistani family and how she tackles the enemies of her country.
Padmaavat, on the other hand, starred Deepika Padukone in the titular role of the legendary figure of Rani Padmavati who sacrificed her life to save herself from the tyranny of Alauddin Khilji essayed by Ranveer Singh. Shahid Kapoor played Deepika’s onscreen husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film. Both Padmaavat and Raazi have also bagged nominations for best picture, best actor, story and music.
Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju received nominations in seven categories while Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho is nominated in six categories. Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor as actor Sanjay Dutt and is based on the actor’s life while Badhaai Ho features Ayushmann alongside Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta and shows a family that has a couple expecting a child in their 40s.
Checkout the complete list here:
Best Picture
Andhadhun
Badhaai Ho
Padmaavat
Raazi
Sanju
Direction
Sriram Raghavan: Andhadhun
Amit Ravindernath Sharma: Badhaai Ho
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Meghna Gulzar: Raazi
Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju
Best Story
Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar: Andhadhun
Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju
Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava: Badhaai Ho
Harinder S Sikka: Raazi
R Balki, Twinkle Khanna: Padman
Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt: Raazi
Deepika Padukone: Padmaavat
Neena Gupta: Badhaai Ho
Rani Mukerji: Hichki
Tabu: Andhadhun
Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana: Andhadhun
Rajkummar Rao: Stree
Ranbir Kapoor: Sanju
Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat
Vicky Kaushal: Raazi
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
Aditi Rao Hydari: Padmaavat
Neena Gupta: Mulk
Radhika Apte: Andhadhun
Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho
Swara Bhaskar: Veere Di Wedding
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
Anil Kapoor: Race 3
Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat
Manoj Pahwa: Mulk
Pankaj Tripathi: Stree
Vicky Kaushal: Sanju
Music Direction
Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Amit Trivedi: Manmarziyaan
Amit Trivedi: Andhadhun
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: Raazi
Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya: Dhadak (Dhadak)
Gulzar: Ae Watan (Male) Raazi
Irshad Kamil: Mere Naam Tu (Zero)
Jaideep Sahni: Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun)
Shellee: Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)
Playback Singer (Male)
Abhay Jodhpurkar: Mere Naam Tu, Zero
Amit Trivedi: Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun
Arijit Singh: Ae Watan(Male), Raazi
Arijit Singh: Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sonu Ke Titu Ki
Sweety
Sukhwinder Singh: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sanju
Playback Singer (Female)
Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf: Dilbaro, Raazi
Shreya Ghoshal: Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Sunidhi Chauhan: Ae Watan (Female), Raazi
Sunidhi Chauhan: Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Sanju
Tulsi Kumar: Paniyon Sa, SatyamevJayate
