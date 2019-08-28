IIFA 2019 nominations list out: Andhadhun bags 13 noms, Raazi and Padmaavat get 10 noms each

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019

National Award-winning film, Sriram Raghavan’s Andadhun has bagged 13 nominations as the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2019 (IIFA 2019) announced the nominations for this year. Apart from Best Picture, director, actor, supporting actor, music composition and story, the Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu-Radhika Apte-starrer also received nominations for the best lyrics, playback singer. Andhadhun also got a nod in technical awards in various categories including sound mixing, screenplay, editing and background score.

Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat followed Andhadhun with 10 nominations each. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, Raazi traced the story of an Indian spy married into a Pakistani family and how she tackles the enemies of her country.

Padmaavat, on the other hand, starred Deepika Padukone in the titular role of the legendary figure of Rani Padmavati who sacrificed her life to save herself from the tyranny of Alauddin Khilji essayed by Ranveer Singh. Shahid Kapoor played Deepika’s onscreen husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film. Both Padmaavat and Raazi have also bagged nominations for best picture, best actor, story and music.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju received nominations in seven categories while Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho is nominated in six categories. Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor as actor Sanjay Dutt and is based on the actor’s life while Badhaai Ho features Ayushmann alongside Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta and shows a family that has a couple expecting a child in their 40s.

Best Picture

Andhadhun

Badhaai Ho

Padmaavat

Raazi

Sanju

Direction

Sriram Raghavan: Andhadhun

Amit Ravindernath Sharma: Badhaai Ho

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat

Meghna Gulzar: Raazi

Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju

Best Story

Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar: Andhadhun

Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju

Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava: Badhaai Ho

Harinder S Sikka: Raazi

R Balki, Twinkle Khanna: Padman

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt: Raazi

Deepika Padukone: Padmaavat

Neena Gupta: Badhaai Ho

Rani Mukerji: Hichki

Tabu: Andhadhun

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana: Andhadhun

Rajkummar Rao: Stree

Ranbir Kapoor: Sanju

Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat

Vicky Kaushal: Raazi

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Aditi Rao Hydari: Padmaavat

Neena Gupta: Mulk

Radhika Apte: Andhadhun

Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho

Swara Bhaskar: Veere Di Wedding

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor: Race 3

Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat

Manoj Pahwa: Mulk

Pankaj Tripathi: Stree

Vicky Kaushal: Sanju

Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Amit Trivedi: Manmarziyaan

Amit Trivedi: Andhadhun

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat

Shankar Ehsaan Loy: Raazi

Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya: Dhadak (Dhadak)

Gulzar: Ae Watan (Male) Raazi

Irshad Kamil: Mere Naam Tu (Zero)

Jaideep Sahni: Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun)

Shellee: Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)

Playback Singer (Male)

Abhay Jodhpurkar: Mere Naam Tu, Zero

Amit Trivedi: Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun

Arijit Singh: Ae Watan(Male), Raazi

Arijit Singh: Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sonu Ke Titu Ki

Sweety

Sukhwinder Singh: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sanju

Playback Singer (Female)

Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf: Dilbaro, Raazi

Shreya Ghoshal: Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Sunidhi Chauhan: Ae Watan (Female), Raazi

Sunidhi Chauhan: Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Sanju

Tulsi Kumar: Paniyon Sa, SatyamevJayate

First Published: Aug 28, 2019