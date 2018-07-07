In pics: Akshay Kumar’s funny antics at airport, Priya Prakash at ad shoot

Yet another weekend, yet another reason for our Bollywood celebrities to kick start the party no matter where they are. Saturday and Friday were quite fun two days for our favourite actors, who decided to live them up to the fullest.

Akshay Kumar had a lot of fun with the photographers at the Mumbai airport. Rather than striking a boring old pose or giving a simple wave to the cameras, Akshay stepped on a barricade for a cool new pose, making the photographers, his bodyguards, airport staff and more laugh at his antics. He even warned a photographer to not to get too close to the security dog and even gave it a good neck rub before entering the airport.

Anil Kapoor and Shruti Haasan were also spotted at the airport. While Anil gave his trademark wave to the paparazzi in a sweatshirt and white-rimmed sunglasses, Shruti was spotted cleaning her sunglasses with her dress and giving a big smile to the airport staff.

Anil Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Manav Manglani)

Shruti Haasan at the airport. (Manav Manglani)

Viral sensation Priya Prakash Warrier was also spotted in Mumbai for an ad shoot. She was seen with her team in a bright, neon yellow dress. She completed her outfit with a pair of white sneaker, looking trendy and cute.

Priya Prakash Warrier at an ad shoot. (Manav Manglani)

Also spotted was Malaika Arora at a restaurant. She was seen in an trendy athleisure outfit—yoga pants, a black tank top and a pair of flip flops. She gave a sweet smile to the paparazzi when she was seen in her car.

Malaika Arora Khan seen around Mumbai. (Manav Manglani)

Actor Rhea Chakraborthy was also seen in a beautiful green and white salwar kameez. She was in Juhu for a dubbing session for a project.

Rhea Chakraborthy in Juhu. (Manav Manglani)

