In pics: Deepika Padukone’s bright smile at airport, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s movie date

Many Bollywood stars spent their Sunday at the airport. Of course, when you have work commitments all around the world, airport sightings are to be expected.

Deepika Padukone flashed the most endearing smile at photographers at the Mumbai airport as she returned from Hyderabad after celebrating rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh’s birthday, according to photographer Manav Manglani’s Instagram post. She was seen in a white v-neck T-shirt and flared blue denims.

Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport. (Manav Manglani)

Alia Bhatt was also spotted at the airport as she left for London to shoot for Brahmastra after wrapping up a schedule for Kalank. She was seen in yet another great athleisure set of olive-coloured sweats and jacket.

Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport. (Manav Manglani)

Also spotted at the airport were actors Tammanah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon and Miss World Manushi Chillar. While Tammanah and Kriti were seen in short sweat dresses, Manushi wore a Gucci T-shirt with high-waisted denims. She also carried a teddy bear on her arm. Check out their pictures:

Tammanah Bhatia at the Mumbai airport. (Manav Manglani)

Kriti Sanon at the Mumbai airport. (Manav Manglani)

Manushi Chillar at the Mumbai airport. (Manav Manglani)

Away from airport, Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani were spotted leaving Bollywood’s favourite restaurant, Bastian on Saturday night. The couple left in a car together.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Bastian. (Manav Manglani)

Also spotted at Bastian was Malaika Arora in a monochrome plaid jumpsuit. She gave a big smile to the paparazzi upon reaching the restaurant.

Malaika Arora at Bastian. (Manav Manglani)

Actors and lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were spotted outside a movie theatre in a great mood. Richa was seen in a blue shirt and white skirt while Ali was seen in a white kurta and demins.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on a movie date. (Manav Manglani)

