Inside Bollywood’s Friendship Day celebrations: Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan pass on the love to their kids, see pics

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:32 IST

Many actors from Bollywood took to social media to celebrate Friendship Day on Sunday. While actor Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol to name a few posted loving notes on friends, Goldie Behl’s post celebrating the day and wife Sonali Bendre’s reaction to it stole the show.

On Sunday, Goldie shared a picture from his son Ranbir’s birthday where apart from the kids -- Aaradhya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan’s boys Hridhaan and Hrehaan, we can also see Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik and Goldie as the entire gang poses for a picture.

Sharing the post, Goldie wrote: “Like many other good attributes, friendship too can be handed over to the next generation! This picture is testimony to the fact that one generation of friends has passed on the mantle of love, faith, trust and bonding to the next! On that note, #HappyFriendshipDay. May the love keep growing each day! @bachchan @hrithikroshan @akash_hariani #VikasOberoi #RahulSuri.” Quite obviously, the post was warmly received. Hrithik wrote “Lovely post man” in the comments section, Abhishek said, “Always brother. Always”. While Sonali left heart emojis, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta was gushing with affection and simply wrote “Awwww”.

Sonali, of course, didn’t stop at that -- sharing the picture as her Instagram story, she said: “Well said! The best thing to pass on! #happyfriendshipday.”

On Friendship Day, a host of Bollywood celebs expressed their sentiment. Kartik Aaryan, shared a video on Instagram and wrote: “True Friendship Is Rare In Today’s World! Always be there for Your Buddies and Keep Them Close to Your Heart!! Sonu Ki Taraf Se Sab Tituon Ko Happy Friendship’s Day #TeraYaarHoonMain.” In it, a female friend and he sing Tera Yaar Hoon Main from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Esha shared a picture with Radhya and wrote how “every daughters first best friend is her mother”. In the picture, little Radhya stands on a table as mom Esha has a protective arm around her.

Ananya Panday shared a picture with her Student of the Year 2 gang including Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and the film’s director Punit Malhotra and wrote: “My forever kind of friends!!! Happy friendship day from me and my OG babies (Correct me if I’m wrong Tara) #SOTY2Reunion #FriendshipDay”

On Sunday, Alia has shared a sweet picture with her bestie Anushka Ranjan and written: “I’ll be there for youuuu.. Happy OUR day.”

Check out what others had to say:

Today is Friendship Day! Let us renew our ties that have been built up over the years, some forgotten, some missed out, some in the distant past, some in the present - but all playing a part in our lives. Time to be thankful for all our dear friends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mdOYBshftD — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 4, 2019

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 10:29 IST