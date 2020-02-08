e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Inside Sophie Choudry’s birthday bash: Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Nushrat Bharucha party the night away

Inside Sophie Choudry’s birthday bash: Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Nushrat Bharucha party the night away

Sophie Choudry celebrated her birthday at a popular eatery in Mumbai on Friday night. The celebrations were attended by a host of celebrities.

bollywood Updated: Feb 08, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sophie Choudry’s birthday party was a star-studded affair.
         

Actor-singer Sophie Choudry rang in her 38th birthday with a grand bash, which was attended by a host of celebrities. Several of the high-profile guests took to their social media accounts to share a glimpse of the party.

Pictures and videos of the celebrations showed Bollywood actors Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, Pulkit Samratand his actor girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, supermodel and entrepreneur Malaika Arora, designer Manish Malhotra, television actor Karan Tacker, producer Pragya Yadav, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and others letting their hair down.

Entrepreneur Poorna Patel, the daughter of politician and business magnate Praful Patel, also celebrated her birthday on Friday night. In videos shared online, Sophie and Poorna are seen cutting their birthday cakes together.

Sophie took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday and thanked her friends for being a part of the celebrations. She wrote in caption, “Blessed to bring in my birthday with loved ones last night...Thank you all for being there.. You know I love u guys.. My darling Poorna so happy we got to celebrate our birthdays together.. and my @yasminkarachiwala I love u and Minhaz more than words can say... thank you for making my night so beautiful! And Thanku @bastianmumbai & @_kunaljani for the epic cakes... And last but not least, thank you my instafam for all the love always #birthdaygirl #blessedtobehere #februarybaby #makingmemories #friendslikefamily #bdaygirl #epiccakes #sophstylin #sophiechoudry.”

 

Sophie Choudry looked stunning in a black sequinned one-shoulder dress.
Sophie Choudry looked stunning in a black sequinned one-shoulder dress.

 

 

 

 

 

Sophie is a former video jockey and television host. She made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with David Dhawan’s comedy Shaadi No 1. She has also appeared in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aggar, Aa Dekhen Zara and Daddy Cool.

In 2014, Sophie participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 7, which was won by television actor Ashish Sharma.

Sophie, who was formerly a member of the all-woman band Sansara, also has a career as a musician. Her last single was a Punjabi song titled Ajj Naiyo Sawna, for which she collaborated with singer-composer Manj Musik. She also featured in the music video.

