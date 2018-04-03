Internet sensation Nia Sharma to debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s film

Actor Nia Sharma, who remains in the news for her bold photoshoots on Instagram or for her replies to the trolls, is now ready for her big screen debut. If everything goes as per the plan, she would be debuting in Bollywood with a Vikram Bhatt film.

Nia and Vikram have worked together in the past in web shows like Twisted and Untouchables. The former is among the most watched web series in India.

A spokesperson for Vikram Bhatt said, “Vikram Bhatt has just begun planning his next film after the success of his OTT platform. The thriller mastermind has just signed Nia Sharma, the actress from the web series Twisted 2. While details of the film are still being etched out, the actor and director will be coming together for their first full length feature. Vikram aims to make it different from anything he has made in the past. He wants to surprise audiences with not only the story but Nia’s look in the film.”

Vikram Bhatt, one of the major exponents of the horror-thriller genre in Bollywood, last directed 1921. The film starring Karan Kundrra and Zareen Khan turned out to be a box office despite releasing against much publicised films like Mukkabaaz and Kaalakaandi.

Like their collaboration on successful web series, this film may turn out to be another milestone in their career.