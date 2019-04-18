Irrfan Khan mobbed in Udaipur, Angrezi Medium makers increase security on sets

Actor Irrfan Khan was recently mobbed by fans in Udaipur while shooting for his film Angrezi Medium and the makers have now increased the security on the sets. This is the first film of Irrfan after he underwent treatment for neuro-endocrine tumour for almost a year in London. Starring Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor, Angrezi Medium is being directed by Homi Adajania.

A Mid Day report quoited a source as saying, “Ever since word spread that Irrfan has been shooting in Brahmapuri, fans have been turning up to catch a glimpse of him. Since it is one of the busiest localities, it is not possible for the team to cordon the area. While Irrfan’s 18-member security detail is constantly by his side, the makers too have strengthened security. However, to be fair to the fans, they have not caused any trouble.” Angrezi Medium is being shot in Udaipur and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

A video of Irrfan from the sets of Angrezi Medium surfaced recently and he was seen surrounded by fans who gathered to meet him after the shooting was done for the day.

While Irrfan plays a sweet shop owner in the film, Radhika essays the role of his teenage daughter who wants to pursue higher studies in the UK. It is rumoured that Kareena Kapoor maybe essaying the role of his wife.

Earlier, he shared his first look from the film.

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to 2017 hit Hindi Medium where Irrfan played the role of a rich businessman from Old Delhi who is struggling to get his daughter admitted to a good, English medium school. Irrfan was last seen in debutant Akarsh Khurana’s Karwaan alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan.

