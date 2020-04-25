e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeda Begum dies at 95, actor unable to fly back to India

Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeda Begum dies at 95, actor unable to fly back to India

Actor Irrfan Khan’s mother, Saeda Begum, has died at the age of 95. Irrfan isn’t in the country.

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Irrfan Khan is currently abroad.
Irrfan Khan is currently abroad.
         

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeda Begum died on Saturday morning, according to ANI. She was 95.

She belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk, and was unwell for a long time. She died due to natural causes. Saeda resided in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur.

According to SpotboyE, Irrfan is abroad, and will be unable to fly back to India any time soon. The funeral will be held on Saturday evening.

Irrfan’s Piku director Shoojit Sircar told SpotboyE, “It’s very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him.”

Irrfan in 2019 was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, for which he sought treatment abroad. In this time, the actor appeared in just one film, Angrezi Medium. The comedy drama was given an early streaming release after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown forced theatres to shut down.

(With agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news