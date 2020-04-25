Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeda Begum dies at 95, actor unable to fly back to India

bollywood

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeda Begum died on Saturday morning, according to ANI. She was 95.

She belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk, and was unwell for a long time. She died due to natural causes. Saeda resided in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur.

According to SpotboyE, Irrfan is abroad, and will be unable to fly back to India any time soon. The funeral will be held on Saturday evening.

Irrfan’s Piku director Shoojit Sircar told SpotboyE, “It’s very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him.”

Irrfan in 2019 was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, for which he sought treatment abroad. In this time, the actor appeared in just one film, Angrezi Medium. The comedy drama was given an early streaming release after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown forced theatres to shut down.

