Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium to re-release in Delhi, Kerala; here are all the cuts CBFC suggested in the film

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:17 IST

Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium will be re-released in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir -- regions where cinema halls will remain shut till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, it was announced that cinema halls and schools will be shut in several regions as an effort to prevent the highly-contagious virus from spreading.

" Angrezi Medium has been a journey I shall cherish all my life. The one thing I've learnt from its making is that whatever be the obstacle, if we pour our heart and soul into something, the universe will have our back. As the film now reaches India, we have already received unabashed love from Dubai and other international territories. Due to unforeseen circumstances it will however not release in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. We hope for the same affection and support you've been giving us since day one. Our movie will reach these places when the time is right, but rest assured, just like Irrfan said, 'wait for us'," said the film's producer Dinesh Vijan.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested several cuts in Angrezi Medium including one where abusive word “**utiya” was replaced with “Bhutiya”. The film has a reel time of more than two hours, and has undergone six changes before releasing with the U (Unrestricted) certificate.

Here is a look at the changes suggested by CBFC. A “vulgar hand gesture shot” was replaced with one without the visual as the dialogue ” Iss tarah se ungali karenge…” was retained. Another visual of footwear thrown at the judge was replaced with judge’s reaction without any footwear hitting him at.

The CBFC also sought for an undertaking regarding “the copyright claims and defamatory imputations, if any, arising out of the contents of the film”. While the abusive word “Har**mi” was replaced with Har**mkhor, a “sexually abusive word” was replaced thrice with “bhutiya”.

Angrezi Medium is the first film that Irrfan worked on, after his diagnosis of cancer two years ago. He has since shuttled between London and Mumbai for treatment. While fans expected him to be back before the release of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan could not join the promotions for the film as he continues his treatment at a Mumbai hospital.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit Hindi Medium that also starred Irrfan. The new film features Radhika Madan as his daughter and Deepak Dobriyal as his brother. Kareena Kapoor also has a guest appearance in the movie where she is seen as a cop and Dimple Kapadia plays her mother. The story traces a father-daughter relationship as they struggles through all odds for her to get admission in a British college.

