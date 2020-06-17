Israel mourns ‘true friend’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘You will be missed’

bollywood

Calling Sushant Singh Rajput as “a true friend”, Israel has expressed its deepest condolences at the death of the young Bollywood star. Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Gilad Cohen, deputy director general of Israel’s foreign ministry, took to Twitter to mourn the actor’s sudden demise. “Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!” Cohen wrote while sharing the link of the song Makhna from the actor’s last film Drive.

Sushant and his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez had shot the song in Israel as part of its ongoing efforts to bring Bollywood to the country.

Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of @its_sushant_fc, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!

Check out one of the great things that came of his trip to Israel in the link below. #IsraelLooksEast #RIPSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/GM9bjM09XD pic.twitter.com/oukPiMFinh — Gilad Cohen 🇮🇱 (@GiladCohen_) June 16, 2020

Rajput had allegedly died of suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, as per the police. The untimely death of Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences.

Sushant is getting a website dedicated to him and it aims at sharing all the ‘positive energies’ that he spread in his life. The website is called selfmusing.com is under developement. His many ideas, thoughts and dreams will be available on the site for his fans to remember him by.

“He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/. Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR,” posted Sushant Singh Rajput’s team on Facebook.

