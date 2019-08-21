Jackie Shroff, the ‘loyal guard’, dons an intense look in his first Prasthanam poster

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:06 IST

Makers of the Hindi remake of Prasthanam have shared a fesh character poster with Jackie Shroff in focus. and it reveals the first look of the Hero actor was unveiled on Wednesday.The 62-year-old actor looks intense in a black outfit with flowy locks in the picture. Jackie is seen holding a silver weapon. “Meet the royal guard, keeper of all their secrets. #Prasthanam” tweeted Jackie as his first look got unveiled.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Twitter handle, saying: “Jackie Shroff... Character poster of #Prasthanam... Remake of #Telugu film #Prasthanam... Stars Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala... Directed by Deva Katta... 20 Sept 2019 release.”

Jackie Shroff... Character poster of #Prasthanam... Remake of #Telugu film #Prasthanam... Stars Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala... Directed by Deva Katta... 20 Sept 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/ClGqtadjHx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019

Earlier in the day, Taran also shared the first look of the Ali Faizal who co-stars in the movie. “Ali Fazal... Character poster of #Prasthanam... Remake of #Telugu film #Prasthanam... Stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff... Directed by Deva Katta... 20 Sept 2019 release.” tweeted Taran.

Also read: Prabhas lost 10kg to transform from Baahubali to Saaho, actor’s trainer reveals his diet and workout plan

Prasthanam was a 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar. The film produced by Maanayata Dutt has been directed by Deva Kutta, who directed the original one as well.

The flick is slated to hit the theatres on September 20.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 17:06 IST