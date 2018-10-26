Jacqueline Fernandez says she can imagine life without glamour, but cannot stay away from performing

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez says she can easily ditch the glamour side of acting if it meant solely focusing on her craft. The Race 3 actor said being in films is “an extremely high maintenance profession” and comes with its own sets of pressure. “I can imagine my life away from the glamour world, but away from performing? No. As actors, we are a part of storytelling and it is a glamorous world. If I were to give up the glam and just do my work, I would happily do it. It would be amazing,” Jacqueline told PTI.

“There are legends who have been doing it for years and years. In the beginning, it is very exciting, you are new to everything but after sometime it does end up taking a toll on you. You can ask ‘is this worth it, is this weighing to what I want in my life, career.’ For me personally, I enjoy my work too much for these things to bring me down,” she said. The actor said being at the receiving end of people’s scrutiny -- from what she is wearing to where she is going -- at times gets on her nerves.

“It’s not so much what people want to know about you but the judgement gets on my nerves. You just have to get accustomed and move on. You have to deal with it, because people don’t change. As a celebrity we face it a lot, getting constantly watched and judged. It’s human nature though but when we enter this line, we know exactly what we are getting into. If it bothered us so much, we wouldn’t be doing what we are doing,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for ,more

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 16:08 IST