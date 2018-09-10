Jalebi trailer: This dish served by Rhea Chakraborty isn’t worth the diabetes

How sad it must be for a movie to peak with its poster but this is indeed what has happened with Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra’s upcoming film, Jalebi. The trailer for the film was released on Monday and much unlike its title, the film is a straightforward retelling of the story we have heard one too many times already.

Rhea plays a ‘bubbly girl,’ you know the one who wears mini shorts with utmost confidence in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, plays hopscotch in her mid-20s, meets her in-laws in pyjamas and marries a guy (Varun) she just met. A honeymoon in Swiss Alps later, she learns that she can’t be a piece of furniture in his archaic haveli with bad WiFi. And we all know, a millennial without internet is as good as dead.

So she decides to ditch his regressive self à la Namastey London, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and soon enough, in Namastey England. She cries about not being able to live without him while walking out the door on her own two legs, willingly, in what could only be called suicide by her logic.

A few rushed black-and-white montages later, the two meet on a train and she learns he has a wife and a kid now. But the biggest tragedy is how mercilessly she whacks a perfectly good black forest cake out of his hand. The good die young indeed.

The film’s trailer is shoddily edited with two dialogues getting merged. The acting is cringeworthy, the story redundant and the excessive melodrama cannot be saved by a promise of an Arijit Singh song. Watch the trailer here if you want to see a cake die a horrible death:

The film is directed by first time director Pushdeep Bharadwaj and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. It releases on October 12.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 14:40 IST