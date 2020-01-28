Janhvi Kapoor chills with rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan in Lonavala. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 18:08 IST

Janhvi Kapoor’s friendship with rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan is rock solid. The actor has shared some fresh pictures on her Instagram stories from their reunion as they spent some precious time in Lonavala.

Janhvi posted pictures of the lush green surroundings and the dhaba where they savoured some authentic Punjabi food. The two are seen posing for a selfie after they enjoyed the delicious meal at a dhaba. While Janhvi is in a lace white jumpsuit, Akshat is in a black tee. She also shared a fun video of herself enjoying bungee jumping at a mall. There is another picture of them chilling in a park in the sun.

Janhvi Kapoor having fun.

Janhvi Kapoor dining with Akshat Rajan.

Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from Lonavala on her Instagram stories.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a glimpse of her lunch in Lonavala.

Earlier this month, Janhvi had shared a video of her piggyback ride on Akshat’s back. In the video, Janhvi’s back is to the camera as she gets a piggyback ride down the stairs. As soon as they hit the ground, Janhvi climbs down, turns to the camera and smiles. Sharing the clip, Janhvi wrote: “When the lifts are busy I have Akshat Rajan.”

She had shared a few more pictures of her group of friends, one of which showed someone pulling her cheek. She had captioned it, “This is how he says hi.”

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in horror film, Ghost Stories on Netflix. She has wrapped up the shooting of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl last month. She plays the lead role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. Sharing a picture of herself sitting in a chopper, she had written, “Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it (sic).”

Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Laksha Lalwani. She has Karan Johar’s big-budget multi-starrer Takht too, in her kitty.

