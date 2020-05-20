e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor reacts after house help tests positive for coronavirus, Salman Khan visits Mumbai home after two months

Janhvi Kapoor reacts after house help tests positive for coronavirus, Salman Khan visits Mumbai home after two months

Top entertainment news: Salman Khan made a quick visit to Mumbai on Tuesday to check in on his parents after a gap of 60 days. Janhvi Kapoor shared a message after their house help tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

bollywood Updated: May 20, 2020 10:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan makes quick visit to Mumbai, checks in on parents after 60 days before returning to Panvel farmhouse: report

Actor Salman Khan reportedly made a visit to his house in Mumbai on Tuesday to check in on his parents, who have been staying at the family’s Galaxy apartments home in Bandra while Salman had been stuck in his Panvel farmhouse for the last 60 days due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Salman took the necessary precautions.

Read full story

Janhvi Kapoor shares message after house help tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Staying at home is still the best solution we have’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday posted a detailed message from her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, after their house help tested positive for Covid-19. She also spoke about how they would deal with the situation.

Read full story

Hamari Bahu Silk producer comments on non-payment of dues, blames ‘limited resources, chaotic situations’

One of the producers of TV show Hamari Bahu Silk has released a statement after many cast and crew members had alleged that they hadn’t been paid for their work because of the lockdown. Several of them also claimed they’re having suicidal thoughts.

Read full story

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana takes online belly dance classes, instructor shares then and now pics

On Wednesday, Mumbai-based belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja shared a throwback picture with Suhana Khan from last year and another that displayed how their sessions are progressing now. Suhana has been staying home with her family amid lockdown.

Read full story

Vidya Balan says Jisshu Sengupta ‘showed attitude’ to her when they first met

Actor Vidya Balan pulled her Shakuntala Devi co-star Jisshu Sengupta’s leg during a recent Instagram live session and joked that he ‘showed attitude’ to her when they first met.

Read full story

