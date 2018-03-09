Janhvi Kapoor returns to work on Dhadak sets after mom Sridevi’s death

Two weeks after her mother Sridevi’s sudden death, Janhvi Kapoor has returned to work on her debut film, Dhadak. She was clicked on the sets of the film, shooting a scene in a saree on Thursday.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared pictures of the actor on Instagram. “These pics of #janhvikapoor shot secretly yesterday on the sets of #dhadak reminds us so much of #sridevi @shinde_himanshu,” he captioned the photo.

Janhvi’s fanpages also posted photo collages of her picture from the sets and her mother’s look in English Vinglish. The two look incredibly similar in the photos.

Janhvi is making her film debut opposite Shahid Kapoor’s helf-brother, Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. The film is produced by Karan Johar and is scheduled to release on July 6.

Sridevi died in a Dubai hotel on February 24 due to accidental drowning. Her last rites were performed in Mumbai on February 28 where several Bollywood celebs and thousands of fans came together to pay their final respects to the film star.

Janhvi also celebrated her birthday on March 7 with her cousins and father Boney Kapoor at their Mumbai home and earlier at an old age home, a family tradition started by Sridevi. In a note written after Sridevi’s death, Janhvi asked her fans to always love their parents. “On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

