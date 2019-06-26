Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday wishes for Arjun Kapoor win internet: ‘Love you for the man you are, the love you give’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has wished her elder brother Arjun Kapoor on his birthday on Wednesday. The Dhadak actor took to Instagram to share a picture of Arjun with his three sisters -- Anshula, Khushi and herself -- along with a fourth girl. Among other reasons, she mentioned how she loved his epic jokes, some of which were aimed at her.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Happy Birthday Arjun bhaiya love you so much, always. For the love that you give, the man that you are and tbh also for the epic jokes that u crack. Even if sometimes it’s on me...” While she is wearing a black gown, Khushi is in a white off-shoulder blouse and black pants. Anshula too is in black, while Arjun is casually dressed in a jeans and blue T-shirt.

Also read: Kabir Singh box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor delivers first solo Rs 100 crore hit, industry shocked

Anil Kapoor’s message for his nephew Arjun on the latter’s birthday.

As the actor turned 34, many of his family members wished him. Anshula Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, and film fraternity friends Ayushmann Khurrana and Kubbra Sait, wished him love and success. The actor left for a birthday getaway with Malaika Arora two days before the special day.

On his birthday, his sister Anshula posted his childhood picture, and wrote: “I don’t really understand what this pose is, but I do know that there’s no one else I would rather be my weird self with.”

Anil Kapoor wrote: “Happy Birthday chachu Arjun. You make us so happy everyday! Always giving your 100 per cent to everything! You’re all heart! I hope you keep rising higher and overcome every obstacle and reach the success you deserve! Love you!”

His cousin, Sonam Kapoor who is on a vacation in Tokyo, wrote: “ Happy Birthday Arjun! Whether we’re flash dancing on the streets or chasing slopes, it’s never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter and weirdness to my life, and all those around you that we really wouldn’t have it any other way. I wish you the best birthday, and all my love.”

Arjun worked as assistant director and associate producer in several films, including the 2003 drama Kal Ho Naa Ho and Wanted. He made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012. He was later seen in films such as Gunday, 2 States, Ki &Ka, Finding Fanny, Aurangzeb and India’s Most Wanted. He is currently prepping for his next film Panipat, a historical drama.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 17:54 IST