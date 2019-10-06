e-paper
Janhvi Kapoor’s latest pictures leave Rhea Kapoor, Anshula stunned; ‘Aag bro’, they say. See here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s latest Instagram pictures are setting the internet on fire. Check out comments by half-sister Anshula and cousin Rhea Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Janhvi Kapoor’s new Instagram pictures are setting the internet on fire.
Janhvi Kapoor’s new Instagram pictures are setting the internet on fire.
         

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared several new pictures of her look from Saturday’s Elle Beauty Awards, much to the appreciation of her cousin Rhea and half-sister Anshula Kapoor. Janhvi’s pictures elicited fiery responses from her friends and followers.

Janhvi wore a Maria Lucia Hohan thigh-high slit gown, in a metallic shade. She wrote alongside her one of her posts, “Sorry for the spam guyz.” Reacting to the pictures, her half-sister Anshula Kapoor left fire and heart emojis. Rhea, meanwhile, wrote, “Aag bro.” Rhea, the daughter of Janhvi’s uncle Anil Kapoor, is currently vacationing in the Maldives with boyfriend Karan Boolani and sister Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

 

View this post on Instagram

🌞

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Sorry for the spam guyz

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Desinger Manish Malhotra, who was a close friend of Janhvi’s mother, Sridevi, left heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Both posts have been ‘liked’ approximately half-a-million times.

Janhvi and several Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sobhita Dhulipala, Radhika Madan, and others were spotted at the Elle Beauty Awards.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with last year’s Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She is currently filming the Gunjan Saxena biopic, and will also be seen in RoohiAfza, with Rajkummar Rao.

Janhvi was recently in the US, where she went to spend some time with sister Khushi Kapoor, who is currently studying in New York. She said their father, producer Boney Kapoor, was very upset with having to say goodbye to Khushi. She said on a chat show, “Khushi is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do. I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... He (Boney) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 15:02 IST

