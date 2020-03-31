Janhvi Kapoor’s learnings from 1 week of isolation, Kangana Ranaut acknowledging commercial failure of Panga

bollywood

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 09:37 IST

Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note after one week of solitude: ‘I can still smell my mother in her dressing room’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has penned an emotional post about the things she’s learned after a week in self-isolation at home. Janhvi and the rest of the country is currently under lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, she took to Instagram to post her note, which was captioned, “Also learnt that I like to write... p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then.”

(Read full story here)

Karan Johar’s mother decks up for high tea in quarantine, fellow Sindhi Ranveer Singh says ‘she knows it’. Watch

Karan Johar, who is keeping his kids and mother entertained during quarantine, has shared yet another video about life in isolation. Sharing a video of their tea party at home, Karan Johar wrote in caption, “High tea with @hiroojohar ! #lockdownwiththejohars.”

(Read full story here)

Kangana Ranaut opens up on Panga’s box office failure, admits ‘it felt very bad’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the poor commercial showing of her latest film, Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga made approximately Rs 40 crore worldwide. Kangana in an interview to Pinkvilla blamed the tough release window for the less than spectacular performance of the film. “Even though Panga didn’t get a good release, because it was sandwiched between films like Street Dancer and Tanhaji, but now in hindsight I feel it is good that a small film like that, if it was stuck now, it probably wouldn’t have a future.”

(Read full story here)

Ajay Devgn refutes rumours about Kajol and Nysa’s health amid coronavirus outbreak, says they are ‘absolutely fine’

Actor Ajay Devgn has shut down the false conjecture about the health of his wife and actor Kajol and their daughter Nysa, amid the coronavirus pandemic. He took to Twitter to reassure fans that the two are hale and hearty. “Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless,” he wrote.

(Read full story here)

When Shah Rukh Khan joked he was ‘forced into’ marriage with Gauri Khan, called Maneka Gandhi for help

Shah Rukh Khan has a mischievous sense of humour and does not spare his wife of nearly three decades, Gauri Khan, from his jokes either. During a joint appearance on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in 1997, he joked that she made his life “miserable” by relentlessly pursuing him and he was “forced into” marrying her.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more