Janhvi Kapoor says she enjoys the audition process: 'I auditioned for a Dharma film that I didn't get'

Janhvi Kapoor says she enjoys the audition process: ‘I auditioned for a Dharma film that I didn’t get’

Janhvi Kapoor said that she has to audition for films and revealed that she tried out for a Dharma Productions film that she ended up not getting offered.

bollywood Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor said that she enjoys the process of auditioning.
Janhvi Kapoor said that she enjoys the process of auditioning.
         

Janhvi Kapoor said that she has not yet reached a point in her career where she can expect films to just come to her. She added that she has to audition for films, even within Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and she does not always end up getting the project.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Janhvi said, “I am no one in the scheme of things to sit and think ki abhi movies aayenge mere liye (movies will come to me now). I am much more comfortable going and I actually enjoy the entire process of auditioning. In fact, I auditioned for films within Dharma also.” She added, “I actually auditioned for a film in Dharma only that I didn’t end up getting.”

Janhvi was launched in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, which was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Her second feature film, the recently released Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was also produced by the banner. She has also signed Karan’s next directorial venture, Takht, and another Dharma film - Dostana 2.

When asked if Karan is the one who informs her that she did not make the cut, Janhvi said, “No, the director will tell me and then Karan will also tell me, ‘For this reason…’, ‘You are looking too young’ or whatever. I am happy that I get the chance to audition because even that is a big deal, honestly, and you need to know that. Many people don’t even get to that stage. I enjoy that process. At least, poori film nahi kar paayi lekin ek scene toh kar liya (if I could not do the entire film, I did one scene at least).”

Janhvi has been praised for her performance as former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film marks her entry into the biopic genre. Recently, she shared a still from the film on her Instagram page and wrote, “It’ll always be an honour to wear this uniform and to be a part of something so special and close to my heart.”

