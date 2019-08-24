Janhvi Kapoor trolled for holding book upside down at book launch event, internet calls her ‘nadan ladki’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:38 IST

Janhvi Kapoor was trolled for holding a book upside down at a book launch event in Delhi. Janhvi was in the capital for the launch of the Hindi edition of author Harinder Sikka’s book, Calling Sehmat.

As soon as the photographs from the event made way to the internet, the actor became a target of massive trolling. The trolls even termed her as ‘nadan ladki’.

“Is she holding the book upside down,” asked one. “Holding the book upside down at launch. That’s beauty with no brains people,” wrote another. “she’s holding the book upside down.. Does she even know the title of the book,” read a comment.

Janhvi was seen in a white saree at event. She shared pictures of her look on Instagram as well.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.

She has also been roped in for Netflix’s upcoming film titled Ghost Stories, an anthology of four short films directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for the 2018 Netflix movie Lust Stories, and the 2013 feature film Bombay Talkies.

