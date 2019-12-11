e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Bollywood

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey to make Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh

Shalini Pandey says she is ‘very fortunate to be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh who is one of the biggest superstars of our generation’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2019 12:28 IST

Press Trust of India
Shalini Pandey was seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy.
Shalini Pandey was seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy.
         

Actor Shalini Pandey, who featured in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Shalini said about her debut, “I’ve been blessed with this huge chance to show my mettle in the Hindi film industry and I’m incredibly thankful for it. I’m also very fortunate to be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh who is one of the biggest superstars of our generation and also one of the most versatile actors. I’m thrilled about being paired opposite him and this inspires me to prepare myself thoroughly to deliver the best.”

Also read: Suniel Shetty is new brand ambassador for NADA, Jwala Gutta says a ‘sportsperson would’ve been ideal’

Producer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, said the script and vision of the film demanded a fresh face for the role. “Shalini’s audition was so spontaneous and nuanced that we knew immediately that she was the right person for the part. She is an assured actor with a refreshing presence, and we have real confidence in backing her talent. She’s really going to catch your attention in Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” Maneesh said in a statement.

The 25-year-old actor started her career as a theatre actor in Jabalpur before heading to the Telugu film industry. Billed as a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar and stars Ranveer in the title role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
Ex-SC judge may probe Telangana encounter that killed 4 rapists: Top court
Ex-SC judge may probe Telangana encounter that killed 4 rapists: Top court
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Dressed in dhoti, Abhijit Banerjee receives Economics Nobel
Dressed in dhoti, Abhijit Banerjee receives Economics Nobel
GST Council may go for 3 rate slabs; could make phones and air travel pricier
GST Council may go for 3 rate slabs; could make phones and air travel pricier
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news