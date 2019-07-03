Jhootha Kahin Ka trailer: Rishi Kapoor says title is apt for who he was in ‘70s

Rishi Kapoor, who will soon make a comeback to the silver screen, shared the trailer of his upcoming comic caper Jhootha Kahin Ka on Wednesday. The two-minute forty-four second trailer features Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey, Rajesh Sharma, and Manoj Joshi, and revolves around two students who are reluctant to return to India owing to their fascination for Mauritius.

The video opens with a voice-over by Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actors Sunny Nijar and Omkar Kapoor, who are having a conversation on relationships. 'People who don't have girlfriends feel that its fun having a girlfriend which isn't true,' says Nijar.

Jimmy Sheirgill is essaying the role of a funny gangster named Tommy. The trailer comprises of several clips which give a sneak peek of his role in the flick.

In the last scene, the father of one of the boys, played by Rishi Kapoor, embarks on a surprise visit, only to open up a Pandora's box of fabrications and hoaxes. In between, Sunny Leone is also seen grooving to some foot-tapping beats.

Rishi Kapoor shared the trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, "A film I completed before coming here. Total mad cracker of a movie. Was the hero of the same title (different story) with Neetu way back in the late 70's. Hope you enjoy the same!"

A film I completed before coming here. Total mad cracker of a movie. Was the hero of the same title (different story)with Neetu way back in the late 70’s. Hope you enjoy the same!https://t.co/RrTj5Y71uI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 3, 2019

Earlier this week, the makers also launched the poster of the movie which showcased Omkar and Sunny wearing identical pink quirky party caps at the front with Jimmy and Rishi tied with fairy lights.

The upcoming movie is helmed by Smeep Kang and produced by Anuj Sharma and Deepak Mukut under the banner of Shantketan Entertainments and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 19 this year.

Rishi has been seeking medical treatment for cancer in New York. He had shared the news on his Twitter handle last September and added that he would be back in India soon. He last appeared in Mulk and Rajma Chawal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 16:43 IST